Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers cover The Cars’ “Just What I Needed” in honor of Ric Ocasek
Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images
Red Hot Chili Peppers paid tribute to the late Cars frontman Ric Ocasek by performing a cover of the iconic new wave band’s hit “Just What I Needed” during a show in Singapore Sunday.
The performance was a pretty straightforward rendition of the 1978 single, with Josh Klinghoffer‘s guitar taking the place of the original’s synth riff. You can watch fan-filmed footage of the cover now on YouTube.
Of note: Ocasek did not actually sing lead on “Just What I Needed.” He did write the track, but lead vocals were handled by the Cars’ late bassist Benjamin Orr.
Ocasek died earlier this month at age 75. Following his death, Chili Peppers bassist Flea honored Ocasek with a note reading, “What an interesting, smart, kind, funny man who made incredible records.”
