Watch Pearl Jam debut “Ten” outtake “Evil Little Goat” during second Chicago show

Pearl Jam gave a rarity its live debut on Monday, when they played their song “Evil Little Goat” for the first time during their show at Chicago’s Wrigley Field. You can watch fan-shot footage of performance now on YouTube.

“Evil Little Goat” is an outtake originally recorded during the sessions for Pearl Jam’s legendary 1991 debut album, Ten. The 90-second track was officially released in 2009 as a part of the deluxe Ten reissue.

Monday’s show was the second of two PJ dates at Wrigley. During the first show, held Saturday, Pearl Jam covered David Bowie‘s “Rebel Rebel” and invited Chicago Bulls legend Dennis Rodman on stage.

Pearl Jam’s U.S. tour will conclude in September with two shows at Boston’s Fenway Park.

