Watch official video for Michael Stipe’s first solo single, “Your Capricious Soul”
Courtesy of Michael Stipe
Michael Stipe‘s first solo single, “Your Capricious Soul,” was released on Saturday, October 5, and an official video for the electronica-flavored track has premiered at his official website, MichaelStipe.com, and on Vimeo.com.
The clip, which was directed by British filmmaker and photographer Sam Taylor-Johnson, features close-up footage of a young girl’s freckled face as she stands in a park or schoolyard.
As previously reported, “Your Capricious Soul” is available exclusively as a digital download at MichaelStipe.com, and its release was timed to coincide with the International Rebellion climate justice protests scheduled to take place today, October 7. The song will not initially appear on major streaming platforms.
All earnings Michael makes from sales of the single and synchronization licensing during its first year of release will be donated to the Extinction Rebellion movement, to fund their work mounting non-violent gatherings protesting government inaction with regard to the global climate emergency.
The track costs 77 cents, although you can pay more to benefit the cause if you choose. The download includes a master-quality audio version of the song, the video, a document with Stipe’s lyrics, a printable poster, a stencil, and an animated flip-book portrait. You also have the option to download just the track for free.
Your Capricious Soul – Michael Stipe from JMSPROJ on Vimeo.