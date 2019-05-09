Watch now: Tom Petty’s new video for posthumously released song “For Real”

A video for the posthumously released Tom Petty song “For Real” has debuted on the late rock legend’s official YouTube channel. The clip was directed by Petty’s daughter Adria and features archival footage and photos of Tom and The Heartbreakers onstage and in the studio.

“For Real” is a poignant tune that Petty wrote and recorded in 2000, in which he muses about his passion for making music. The tune was released in March on the new compilation The Best of Everything.

Adria tells Rolling Stone hearing the song for the first time hit her “pretty hard.”

“It really stood out as something pretty profound, sort of from the grave,” she explains. “Just a real assessment of his strange reality of being a living legend. It touches on the things my dad believed in, his core values, like being authentic and not just being part of the pastiche of pop culture.”

Adria also says working on the video was a very emotional experience for her.

“I was crying my eyes out every night during the edit,” she admits, “but he raised me to finish my s***. There was work to do and you had to get it done.”

Meanwhile, Adria says she’s still coming to terms with the loss of her father, who’d been suffering from a painful hip injury when died of an accidental drug overdose in October 2017 at age 66.

“At that time, my dad was not, to my knowledge, addicted to drugs or struggling with a problem,” she maintains. “And I’m confused as to what happened.”

Adria also says that plenty of archival Petty material likely will be released in the coming years, although she and her family members who co-manage her dad’s estate still have work to do on their partnership.

