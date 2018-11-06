Watch now: The Revivalists light up Red Rocks in “All My Friends” video

The Revivalists have premiered the video for “All My Friends,” the lead single from their forthcoming new album, Take Good Care.

The clip was filmed live at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado during the band’s show at the iconic venue earlier this fall. You can watch it now on YouTube.

“All My Friends” currently sits in the top 10 on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart. The Revivalists previously topped the tally with their breakthrough single, “Wish I Knew You.”

Take Good Care arrives this Friday, November 9.

