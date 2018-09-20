Watch now: A demon finds its purpose in video for Alt-J’s “Last Year” remix

Alt-J has released the video for the remix of the band’s song “Last Year,” recorded with hip-hop and jazz artist Terrace Martin and featuring rapper GoldLink. The surreal, animated clip is streaming now on YouTube.

In the video, a Tinker Bell-like creature wakes up a demon, who has a hole where its heart should be. Amid references to Alice in Wonderland and various other trippy imagery, the demon ends up finding love.

The “Last Year” remix will be included on Alt-J’s upcoming album, Reduxer, which features new versions of each song from their 2017 album, Relaxer. Reduxer is due out September 28.

