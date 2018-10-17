Watch Mumford & Sons’ black-and-white “Guiding Light” video

ABC/Randy Holmes

Mumford & Sons have premiered the video for their new single “Guiding Light.” The black-and-white clip was filmed during a surprise outdoor show in London last month. You can watch it now on YouTube.

“Guiding Light” is the lead single from Mumford’s forthcoming new album, Delta, due out November 16. It’s the follow-up to 2015’s Wilder Mind.

Mumford & Sons will launch a North American tour in support of Delta on December 7 in Philadelphia. The arena run will feature a “groundbreaking new in-the-round stage design.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Playing Nirvana songs again felt “like being shot into outer space,” says Dave Grohl The Revivalists plan 2019 US tour dates 2019 Experience Hendrix Tour, featuring Billy Cox, Dave Mustaine, Joe Satriani & more, kicks off in March Fleetwood Mac responds to Lindsey Buckingham lawsuit, “looks forward to their day in court” Watch 10-year old fan join Foo Fighters on stage for Metallica covers Lindsey Buckingham is now suing Fleetwood Mac over his ouster from the band