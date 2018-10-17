Watch Mumford & Sons’ black-and-white “Guiding Light” video

Mumford & Sons have premiered the video for their new single “Guiding Light.” The black-and-white clip was filmed during a surprise outdoor show in London last month. You can watch it now on YouTube.

“Guiding Light” is the lead single from Mumford’s forthcoming new album, Delta, due out November 16. It’s the follow-up to 2015’s Wilder Mind.

Mumford & Sons will launch a North American tour in support of Delta on December 7 in Philadelphia. The arena run will feature a “groundbreaking new in-the-round stage design.”

