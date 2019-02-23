Watch Mumford & Sons’ acoustic performance of “Delta” single “Beloved”

Mumford & Sons have released an acoustic edition of their song “Beloved,” a track form the band’s new album, Delta. You can watch the intimate performance, which was recorded at the World’s End pub in London, now on YouTube.

“Beloved” will be the official next single from Delta, following the lead track “Guiding Light,” which peaked at number one on Billboard‘s Alternative Songs chart.

Mumford & Sons will resume their U.S. tour in support of Delta February 27 in Providence, Rhode Island.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.