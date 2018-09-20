Watch Julian Casablancas and Beck cover “Don’t You Want Me” together

ABC/Randy Holmes

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas‘ band The Voidz opened for Beck Wednesday night in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the two joined forces on stage to perform a cover of The Human League‘s classic ’80s synthpop hit, “Don’t You Want Me.”

Beck posted footage of the collaboration on his Twitter. Come for the cover, stay to hear Casablancas sing “I was working as a waitress in a cocktail bar.”

In addition to opening for Beck, The Voidz will play a few shows with Phoenix in October. Beck is touring behind his latest album, 2017’s Colors.

