Watch Josh Homme mosh during The Distillers show

The Distillers reunion tour hit Los Angeles over the weekend, and frontwoman Brody Dalle‘s husband Josh Homme had a fun time in the audience.

The Queens of the Stone Age frontman was spotted in the crowd during the show, and even jumped into the circle pit. A crowd-member caught footage of Homme moshing and posted it to Instagram.

The Distillers reunited earlier this year after breaking up in 2006. Last week, they released a new song — their first in 15 years — called “Man vs. Magnet.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.