Watch Jack White play White Stripes songs and cover Bob Dylan at Bernie Sanders rally

Jack White performed at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders on Sunday.
The event took place at White’s alma mater, Detroit’s Cass Technical High School. During his set, White played a number of White Stripes songs, and covered the Bob Dylan song “License to Kill,” which he described as “very poignant about the man who’s in office right now,” referring to President Donald Trump.
“I don’t consider myself a member of any party or anything” White said, adding that he’s never performed at a political rally before. “I just listen to the issues, when the issues come up I try to pay as much attention [as I can]. I wanna listen to somebody and understand if they’re telling me the truth, if I trust them. Bernie Sanders is telling the truth and I really do trust him.”
White has been critical of Trump in the past — back in 2016, he started selling “Icky Trump” t-shirts, a reference to the White Stripes’ pro-immigration song, “Icky Thump.”
You can catch also catch White on the road as he and The Raconteurs continue to tour behind their new album, Help Us Stranger.
