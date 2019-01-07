Watch Imagine Dragons rock the College Football Playoff National Championship tonight

Imagine Dragons is kicking off 2019 with a performance at College Football Playoff National Championship, which takes place tonight at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Dan Reynolds and company are performing during ESPN’s halftime telecast of the game, which will pit the Alabama Crimson Tide against the Clemson Tigers. Rapper Lil Wayne will also be a part of the show.

The performance will mark a fitting end to the season: ESPN used ID’s single “Natural” to soundtrack the network’s college football coverage.

The College Football Playoff National Championship airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.