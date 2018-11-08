Watch Imagine Dragons perform “Origins” songs at Las Vegas fan event

ABC/Randy Holmes

Imagine Dragons played a special hometown show in Las Vegas on Wednesday in honor of their most dedicated fans. The concert streamed live online, and you can watch a replay of the entire night now on YouTube.

During the show, Dan Reynolds and company played a number of songs from their upcoming new album, Origins, including “Natural,” “Zero,” “Bad Liar” and “Machine.”

Origins, the so-called “sister album” to ID’s 2017 smash hit Evolve, arrives this Friday.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Muse to perform at IndyCar race in Texas Bastille’s Dan Smith wants you crying and dancing to hit Marshmello collab, “Happier” Tune in now for a Beatles livestream event celebrating the remastered White Album release Listen to new remix of Bishop Briggs’ “Baby” by Sofi Tukker Muse’s Matt Bellamy wants “glowing swords” and “robots” on “Simulation Theory” tour Watch Dean Lewis Perform Be Alright