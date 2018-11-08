Watch Imagine Dragons perform “Origins” songs at Las Vegas fan event

Imagine Dragons played a special hometown show in Las Vegas on Wednesday in honor of their most dedicated fans. The concert streamed live online, and you can watch a replay of the entire night now on YouTube.

During the show, Dan Reynolds and company played a number of songs from their upcoming new album, Origins, including “Natural,” “Zero,” “Bad Liar” and “Machine.”

Origins, the so-called “sister album” to ID’s 2017 smash hit Evolve, arrives this Friday.

