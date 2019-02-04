Watch Foo Fighters perform at pre-Super Bowl gig

Credit: Brantley Gutierrez

Foo Fighters headlined the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night concert over the weekend in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, and they were joined by some pretty super guests.

At various points during the night, Dave Grohl and company jammed with Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, Jane’s Addiction‘s Perry Farrell, Queen drummer Roger Taylor and country star Zac Brown.

Taylor hopped on stage to play drums on a rendition of “Under Pressure,” followed by Morello and Brown lending their guitars to a heavy performance of Black Sabbath‘s “War Pigs.” Morello and Brown then stuck around to play Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song” with the Foos and Farrell.

The whole show streamed live online, and has been archived in full on YouTube.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Beatles legal documents preceding the band’s breakup being sold for over $500K Super Bowl’s Most-Shazamed moments may surprise you Florence + the Machine announces North American tour Do you have the time? Green Day’s “Dookie” turns 25 today Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper died in a plane crash 60 years ago Sunday Cage the Elephant announces new album, “Social Cues”; listen to lead single “Ready to Let Go” now