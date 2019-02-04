Watch Foo Fighters perform at pre-Super Bowl gig

Foo Fighters headlined the DIRECTV Super Saturday Night concert over the weekend in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, and they were joined by some pretty super guests.

At various points during the night, Dave Grohl and company jammed with Rage Against the Machine‘s Tom Morello, Jane’s Addiction‘s Perry Farrell, Queen drummer Roger Taylor and country star Zac Brown.

Taylor hopped on stage to play drums on a rendition of “Under Pressure,” followed by Morello and Brown lending their guitars to a heavy performance of Black Sabbath‘s “War Pigs.” Morello and Brown then stuck around to play Jane’s Addiction’s “Mountain Song” with the Foos and Farrell.

The whole show streamed live online, and has been archived in full on YouTube.

