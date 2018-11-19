Watch Eddie Vedder jam in a bathroom with Fleetwood Mac members Mike Campbell & Neil Finn

Fleetwood Mac‘s tour made a stop in Tacoma, Washington over the weekend, where new members Mike Campbell and Neil Finn ran into one Eddie Vedder.

The Pearl Jam frontman jammed with Campbell and Finn inside a backstage bathroom before the show. You can watch footage of the impromptu collaboration now via Campbell’s Instagram.

Campbell and Finn, best know for their work in Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Crowded House, respectively, joined the Mac earlier this year following the firing of guitarist Lindsey Buckingham. Vedder has previously jammed with Campbell when he’s performed with Petty, and the grunge icon also worked with Finn on his 7 Worlds Collide project.

If you’re looking for more backstage shenanigans on Fleetwood Mac’s tour, check out Campbell’s Instagram: He’s been posting videos filmed in bathrooms at each venue on the trek.

