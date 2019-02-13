Watch Ed Sheeran ruin the Beatles in new trailer for “Yesterday”

We’ve heard about it for months and now the trailer has arrived: Yesterday, the new film by Slumdog Millionaire director Danny Boyle that features Ed Sheeran in his first real movie role.

In the movie, Himesh Patel plays Jack Malik, a failed musician who gets hit by a bus. When he wakes up, he finds himself in a world where The Beatles never existed…and he’s the only one who remembers them. He goes on to become the biggest music star in the world — by passing off the Beatles’ songs as his own.

In the movie, Ed plays himself, acting as a mentor for Jack as he rises to fame. In one scene, a guy working with Jack tells Ed, “Love your work man. Especially the rapping.”

“Oh, really?” says Ed.

“Nah, only kidding,” the guy replies. “Leave it to the brothas…that’d be my advice.”

And, in the final scene in the trailer, Ed advises Jack to change the lyrics to the Beatles’ classic “Hey Jude” — which Jack pretends to have written — to “Hey Dude.”

Yesterday, written by Love Actually writer/director Richard Curtis, will be in theaters June 28.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.