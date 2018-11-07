Watch Dean Lewis Perform Be Alright He has the voice of an angel. And he’s a pretty nice guy to. Dean Lewis stopped by the Bloodworks Live Studio today. ConcertDean LewisLive Music SHARE RELATED CONTENT Imagine Dragons shares new “Origins” song, “Bad Liar” Listen to the sounds of Foster the People’s “Worst Nites” Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong on rapper Vince Staples’ “Dookie” album cover tribute: “I love this” Here’s the band Dave Grohl really wants to play drums with Adam Lambert’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo in “Bohemian Rhapsody” Watch now: The Revivalists light up Red Rocks in “All My Friends” video