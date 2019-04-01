Watch Dave Grohl watch Billie Eilish on “Ellen”

Billie Eilish appeared on Ellen Monday, and one of her most high-profile fans was in the audience: Dave Grohl.

During an interview with Ellen Degeneres, the host listed off a number of famous people who’ve shared their love for Eilish’s music. When she mentioned Grohl, the camera panned to show the Foo Fighters frontman and his daughter sitting in the audience.

Later, while talking about what it means for artists like Grohl to be fans of hers, Eilish said, “I feel like recently I met a lot of people that my parents grew up as fans of.”

“And that’s no disrespect to your age, Dave,” she joked, followed by a shot of Grohl laughing in his seat.

In addition to the interview, Eilish performed “when the party’s over” from her debut album, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

During a conference earlier this year, Grohl said that the rise of Eilish to the fervor around Nirvana in 1991.

