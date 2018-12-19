Watch Dave Grohl play Satan on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl reprised his role as Satan on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday.

In a segment about the controversial holiday statue from the Satanic Temple of Chicago on display at the state capital in Springfield, Illinois, host Jimmy Kimmel called up his good friend God, who’s played by the one and only Billy Crystal. God then reveals that he “made up” with the Devil, played by a horn-wearing and Flying V-rocking Grohl.

As Crystal’s God explains, he and Satan spend time together playing fantasy football and Fortnite, as well as their favorite game, “Who Goes Where” — as in to Heaven or to Hell. They then play rock-paper-scissors to decide the fate of Ted Cruz but when God wins, he sticks Satan with the Texas senator. “I don’t want him,” Crystal quips. “That face for eternity?”

Grohl previously played Satan in the 2006 Tenacious D film The Pick of Destiny.

