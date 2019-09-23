Watch Dave Grohl drum with Squeeze at Bourbon & Beyond festival
Credit: Cole Anderson
Dave Grohl was tempted by the fruit of another…band at the Bourbon & Beyond festival in Louisville, Kentucky over the weekend.
On Saturday, the Foo Fighters frontman sat in on drums during Squeeze‘s performance, for a rendition of the veteran British band’s hit “Black Coffee in Bed.”
Grohl and the Foos also performed at Bourbon & Beyond, as well as at last weekend’s Tennessee’s Pilgrimage Festival. They’re now headed to Brazil to play Rock in Rio, and will return to the U.S. in December to perform at the inaugural Intersect festival in Las Vegas.
In other onstage collaboration news, The Black Keys brought out Vegas legend Wayne Newton for their set at the Life Is Beautiful festival. Newton joined Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney for a rendition of “Lonely Boy.”
Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.