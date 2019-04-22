Watch Dave Grohl busk in Seattle with Brandi Carlile

Dave Grohl hit the streets of Seattle Saturday afternoon for a surprise busking session with Grammy-winning Americana singer-songwriter — and Seattle native — Brandi Carlile.

The two set up at Pike Place Market to play a few acoustic songs, including Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These” and The Beatles’ “Let It Be.” You can watch footage of the performances via Carlile’s Facebook.

Grohl will plug back in for a quick U.S. tour with the Foos, starting May 12 at the Epicenter Festival in North Carolina.

Carlile, meanwhile, will unite with a few more big rock names this summer when she plays Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready‘s Peak to Sky festival, held July 5-6 in Big Sky, Montana.

The lineup also includes Foo drummer Taylor Hawkins, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

