Watch Bob Dylan’s make rare TV appearance in surreal “Tonight Show” segment

How does it feel to have Bob Dylan make a rare TV appearance on your late-night program? Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon has the answer, my friends.

On an episode of NBC’s The Tonight Show that aired on Thanksgiving, Dylan appeared alongside Fallon in a surreal filmed segment that also featured The Big Apple Circus.

As the clip begins, Fallon is seen sitting by himself in an empty venue, then Dylan quickly joins him, holding a bottle of his new bourbon whiskey, Heaven’s Door, and two glasses. Bob pours some whiskey for him and Jimmy and the two clink glasses, and proceed to watch a group of circus performers go through their routines, including dance, acrobatic and trapeze maneuvers.

After a while, Fallon stands and claps, and as the camera pulls back, you see that he’s by himself in the stands. Baffled, Jimmy calls out, “Bob? Bob? Where’s Bob?” The circus’ ringmaster then says to Fallon, “There’s nobody there. There was never anybody there.”

Jimmy asks himself, “What was in that whiskey,” then claps for the circus performers once more as the camera shows the bottle of Heaven’s Door bourbon and two partly filled glasses.

You can watch the segment now at The Tonight Show‘s official YouTube channel.

Dylan announced the launch of Heaven’s Door whiskey, a collaboration between him and a number of renowned distillers, in April.

Dylan launched a seven-date engagement at the Beacon Theatre in New York City this past Friday that continues Monday and runs through this Saturday, December 1. He ends his 2018 tour with a December 3 concert in Philadelphia that will mark the opening of the new venue The Met Philadelphia, which formerly was the Philadelphia Metropolitan Opera House.

