Watch Billie Joe Armstrong, Duff McKagan & more rock Ramones classics at Johnny Ramone tribute event

Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong and Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan joined forces to perform Ramones classics at a tribute concert honoring the late Johnny Ramone in Los Angeles on Sunday.

For the event, the duo formed a short-lived supergroup with Steve Jones of The Sex Pistols and comedian Fred Armisen. The four-piece delivered acoustic performances of Ramones songs such as “Danny Says,” “Judy Is a Punk” and “Rockaway Beach.” You can watch fan-shot footage of the concert now on YouTube.

The Johnny Ramone tribute is an annual event organized by his widow, Linda Ramone. It raises money for cancer research.

