WATCH: All the Super Bowl Commercials released so far

Every year we look forward to the ads during the Super Bowl. But thanks to the internet, we get a peek at a lot of them in advance. Here’s what we’ve found so far.

Pepsi “More Than OK”

Amazon Alexa “Not Everything Makes The Cut”

Olay “Killer Skin”

Avocados From Mexico “Top Dog”

M&M’s “Bad Passengers”

Hyundai “The Elevator”

Planters “Crunch Time”

Toyota “Toni”

Doritos “Now It’s Hot”

Expensify “Expensify This”

Stella Artois “Change up the Usual”

Pringles “Sad Device”

Michelob Ultra Pure Gold “The Pure Experience”

Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer “The Pitch”

Budweiser “Wind Never Felt Better”

Colgate “Close Talker”

