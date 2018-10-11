Watch a security guard get down to Paul McCartney’s hit “Come On to Me” in new video

A video for Paul McCartney‘s recent single “Come On to Me,” a track from his latest studio album, Egypt Station, has debuted at the rock legend’s official website and YouTube channel.

The hilarious clip stars a character named “Fred ‘Little Freddie’ Maxwell,” an after-hours security guard at a men’s clothing store, who during a quiet evening at work decides to listen to McCartney’s new tune on his mobile phone. As soon as the track begins to play, Fred puts on an impressive dance display in a number of the store’s departments while lip-syncing to the upbeat, suggestive song.

Freddie eventually winds up in a display window, and is noticed by a passer-by walking his dog. The two men then continue to dance and sing together as the song comes to an end.

The “Come On to Me” video was directed by TG Herrington. Sequel versions of the clip are planned that will star characters named “Ali” and “Elsa.”

Meanwhile, Sir Paul has launched a contest asking fans to submit videos featuring themselves doing their best dance moves to “Come On to Me.” The videos should be posted to Instagram or Twitter using the hashtag #COTMChallenge. More details will be revealed about the competition soon.

McCartney recently launched his Freshen Up Tour in support of Egypt Station. His next concert will be a headlining set this Friday, October 12, at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas. He also played at the festival last Friday.

