Washington State considering human composting

Coffin waiting near grave

Washington State could be the first in the nation to allow human composting. It’s known as recompostion and it involves placing bodies in a vessel and speeding up their decomposition into a nutrient-dense soil that can then be returned to families. Recomposition is a less expensive way of dealing with human remains and it’s much better for the environmental than a traditional burial, which can leach chemicals into the ground, or cremation, which releases carbon dioxide. The push behind the idea came from a Seattle-based designer whose goal was to design a system that would restore people’s connection to death and its aftermath. The bill is now under Democratic control and there’s optimism about its chances. If the bill passes, it could take effect May 1, 2020.

Washington State considering human composting

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

EPA proposes rolling back Mercury and Air Toxics Standards Swedish death cleaning Free and reduced rides home on NYE Did you buy your Christmas tree at a big box store in Oregon? Then read this story! City of Portland looking for City Hall Garden Manager Where do you recycle your Christmas tree?