My husband thinks I’m a bit paranoid when I wash watermelons, avocados and other fruits or veggies but that’s ok, I know I’m doing the right thing. Even though avocados, melons and squash have skins that are thick, cutting through it with a knife means you could be dragging any bacteria that’s on the skin into the edible inner fruit. And that’s how you become sick. Fewer than 2,000 people get sick that way each year and symptoms include fever, diarrhea, nausea and achy muscles, but why take the chance. To prevent getting sick, wash all of your produce before you eat it. You don’t need a fancy produce wash, vinegar, baking soda or even a non-toxic dish detergent works.

Wash avocados, melons and squash too!