Was Jack White considered for “A Star Is Born”?

Was Jack White almost Jackson Maine? According to Variety, the former White Stripes frontman was briefly considered to star in the hit film A Star Is Born.

As director Bradley Cooper tells the magazine, he wanted another person to star in the movie before he eventually took the role of Jackson, a fading music icon struggling with substance abuse.

“I saw this other person that I wanted to do this, who is an actual musician,” Cooper says. “But [the studio] wouldn’t make the movie with him.” Cooper did not reveal who that person was, but Variety quotes a source saying he had met with White.

Variety also notes that these casting talks took place before Lady Gaga came on board to play Ally, a young musician whom Cooper’s Jackson takes under his wing, leading to drama and romance.

White has had a few film roles, including a memorable cameo in 2007’s Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story as Elvis Presley.

