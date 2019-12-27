Want to reduce plastics? Start small
I have a lot of conversations with people who are looking to reduce their use of plastics but get overwhelmed with it all. I always tell them to start small. Pick one thing and then build on it. Tonight, put your reusable grocery bags or coffee mug next to your keys so you’ll remember it in the morning. At the grocery store, choose a head of lettuce or two instead of boxed greens. Even a bag of lettuce is better. Shop the bulk section with your own cotton bags. In a few months, you’ll not only be packing your own lunch, you’re going to have reusable utensils and a straw at your desk to use.
