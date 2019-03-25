Want to learn how to propagate a cutting?

Have you ever tried to propagate a cutting? I’ve never tried it before but the idea fascinates me. Propagating is when you grow a new plant from the cutting of another. There are many benefits to propagating, rooted cuttings are often sturdier than seedlings, they mature faster and they often bear flowers or fruit earlier than seedlings. It’s also very cost effect. There are different types of cuttings and you can use different parts of the stem to grow new plants. Once you make the cutting, you’ll want to prepare it before rooting. Lots of plants can be successfully propagated including herbs like sage, rosemary and lavender. You can also propagate many indoor plants like the snake and jade plants, and African violets.

