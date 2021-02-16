Want to get a jump start on your garden? Start seeds indoors
Sure, we’ve just made it through a winter storm and the ground is still frozen, but gardeners are always anticipating the moment they can start digging in the dirt. Last year saw more people starting and maintaining gardens, and if you want to get a jump start on your vegetable garden this year, you might want to start some seeds indoors. There are a few things you need to get started. Good seeds are key, make sure they’re not old and seeds that are meant for your area are best. Get a potting mix that’s made specifically for seeds and you don’t need to buy special pots, I made small containers out of newspapers last year (see instructions below). The seeds will need the right temperatures, most seeds will have a minimum temperature that’s needed for germination.
And you can always use empty toilet paper tubes!