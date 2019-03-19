What do you do with your old mascara wands? You probably just throw them away. Next time you go through a tube of mascara, save it. There’s a non-profit called Wands for Wildlife that uses old mascara wands to remove fly eggs and larva from the fur of wild animals. The old wands work well because the bristles are close together. So next time you’re about to throw away your mascara wand, wash it first in warm soapy water to remove the residual mascara and mail it to Wands for Wildlife.

Wands for Wildlife wants your mascara wands