Walking is the perfect mind and body activity
If you’re looking to calm your body and your mind right now, walking is the perfect activity. We all need some physical activity after being at home most of the day and walking, even just a mile in your neighborhood, lowers stress, boosts creativity and can help with problem solving. Speed walking is a great low-impact activity but it’s not all about the exercise. Getting out in nature and zoning out does a body and mind good. Plus the entire family can do it.