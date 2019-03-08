Walk through Cage the Elephant’s “House of Glass” with new “Social Cues” song

Cage the Elephant has released a new song called “House of Glass,” a track from the band’s forthcoming album, Social Cues.

The unsettling track features a prominent bass line and cutting guitars as frontman Matt Shultz speak-sings about illusion, mutilation and isolation. You can download it now via digital outlets.

“House of Glass” follows the previously released “Ready to Let Go,” the lead single off of Social Cues. The whole album arrives April 19.

Cage the Elephant will hit the road this summer in support of Social Cues on a co-headlining tour with Beck, who also guests on the album. The joint trek kicks off July 11 in Ridgefield, Washington.

