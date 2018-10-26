WALK THE MOON heads to Japan for “Tiger Teeth” video

WALK THE MOON has released a video for “Tiger Teeth,” a track off the band’s latest album, What If Nothing. The clip, streaming now on YouTube, follows the group as they dance their way through Japan.

“‘Tiger Teeth’ has been known to WALK THE MOON fans since years before it was recorded, when it only existed as a rare live video taken on someone’s phone that was circulating the Internet,” says frontman Nicholas Petricca. “After countless fan requests for the song to be released, it finally made it onto an album last November with What If Nothing.”

“We knew we had to create something special for the fans who’ve been so loyal to the song for so long,” he continues. “So while on tour in Asia, we flew a skeleton crew out to meet us in between gigs in Japan. The music video takes place on location in the streets of Tokyo and the nature of [the city of] Kamakura, which we think is a perfect match for the melancholy of ‘Tiger Teeth.’”

WALK THE MOON will launch a U.S. headlining tour next year in continued support of What If Nothing. The winter trek kicks off January 23 in Louisville, Kentucky.

