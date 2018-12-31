Walk Off the Earth Keyboardist Mike “Beard Guy” Dies

The band made the announcement earlier today (12/31) on their social media accounts.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother and band member, Mike ‘Beard Guy’ Taylor. Mike had a love for life that was unmatched and a willingness to give that went beyond ordinary means. He passed peacefully from natural causes last night in his sleep. Our deepest sympathies are with his two children, whom he adored more than anything else in the world. We ask for privacy for his family in this trying time.”

The Canadian band is probably best known for their cover songs, including the 2012 cover of Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used To Know.” That cover eventually resulted in them performing on the Ellen Show, and signing with Columbia Records.