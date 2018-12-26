“Wake Me Up” singer Aloe Blacc says Avicii’s death “struck me hard”

One of the most shocking celebrity deaths of the year was that of Avicii, who was just 28 when he died in Muscat, Oman in April. While his family has never confirmed the cause of death, it’s been reported that the superstar deejay and producer took his own life. Aloe Blacc, who co-wrote and sang on Avicii’s biggest hit, “Wake Me Up,” says he wishes he could have helped in some way.

“It’s a hard year when you see so many very very talented artists pass in an untimely way, and you never really know what somebody’s going through,” Aloe tells ABC Radio.

“I wish that I was closer and I could have been a support. And I’m sure he had many people that were close that think the same thing. And it really struck me hard.”

Aloe also says it’s sad that Avicii, born Tim Bergling, is just one of many musicians who’ve died before their time in the past 18 months or so.

“[Soundgarden frontman] Chris Cornell and then Chester [Bennington of Linkin Park], and then Avicii — it’s just so very very tragic,” says the singer.

“And then Mac Miller — me being a hip-hop fan and a hip-hop artist myself, it’s tough,” Aloe says of the rapper, who was just 26 when he died of an overdose in September. “It’s tough to see so many really talented amazing bright souls are feeling dimmed and extinguishing.”

