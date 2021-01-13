Waiting on a War: New Foo Fighters on Thursday
(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)
Another track from Foo Fighters‘ Medicine at Midnight will be out tomorrow, and Dave Grohl has revealed its inspiration in a series of tweets.
The song’s called “Waiting on a War” and Grohl tweeted, “As a child growing up in the suburbs of Washington D.C., I was always afraid of war. I had nightmares of missiles in the sky and soldiers in my backyard, most likely brought upon by the political tension of the early 1980’s and my proximity to the Nation’s Capitol. My youth was spent under the dark cloud of a hopeless future.”
Medicine at Midnight is due out February 5th. The single is also out on Grohl’s 52nd birthday.