Wait! Before you compost your pumpkin, read this…

You’re the first in line for PSL season and you devour pumpkin flavored anything, but what do you do with your pumpkin after Halloween? Sure, composting it is great, but there are so many ways to enjoy that pumpkin! Roasting the seeds is a great start and they’re incredibly healthy, but don’t stop there. Make some pumpkin puree to use in pancakes, muffins or bars. You can make a pumpkin pie out of them, but maybe try pumpkin chili! If you’ve got backyard chickens, let them have a go at it or leave it for the squirrels. And while you’re at it, save some money and make a PSL at home!

