WA state to stop vehicle emissions testing

The state of Washington has decided that starting next January, their DEQ will no longer test cars at vehicle emissions testing centers. According to Washington State DEQ, the reason behind it is because cars are cleaner than they used to be. Currently Washington tests cars made between 1993 and 2008. Oregon’s DEQ has no such plans. The state currently tests cars from 1975 to 2016 and they say it’s an effective way to reduce air pollution. Vehicles are the number one polluter in Washington. According to the DEQ, cars account for about 40 percent of greenhouse gas emissions and over 50 percent of the pollution that forms smog, a health hazard. I’ve got more on the story at kink dot fm.

