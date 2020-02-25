WA state to become first in the country to ban new water bottling operations
Washington State will become the first state in the country to put a total ban on new bottling operations, thanks to a new bill that the state senate recently passed. The proposal is one of several in the works in Washington to protect local groundwater and to pushback on the growing bottled-water industry. Once the bill is signed, it’ll go into effect retroactively and apply to all new permits filed after January 1, 2019. Bills have also been introduced in Michigan and Maine, and local measures introduced in Oregon and Montana.
