A ban on single-use plastic bags passed the Washington State senate earlier this month. The bill would ban stores from giving out single-use plastic carryout bags, give retailers until 2020 to use up what they have on hand and require an 8-cent charge for other bags handed out. The idea was first proposed in 2013 but never came up for a vote in Republican-controlled legislative committees. Some disposable bags used inside the stores, including bags for produce, bulk foods and meats would be exempt from the ban. The measure now goes to the state House for consideration.

WA state advances a plastic bag ban