      Weather Alert

Vortex PDX Song of the Week – Portugal. The Man ft Cherry Glazerr

Catch PTM at The Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn FRIDAY NIGHT!

TAGS
locals pdx portugal the man PTM vortex
#Trending
McCartney: Lennon Broke Up Beatles
Richard Ashcroft shares new version of Bittersweet Symphony ahead of Acoustic Hymns LP
New Adele This Week
Towering Mesas While Enjoying a Drive Along the Indian Creek Corridor Scenic Byway. So there I was enjoying this scenic drive, having just left Canyonlands National Park after many a mile of hiking and walking, and was on my way to Moab for the evening. And yes, most definitely a location to pulloff along the highway to take in and savor the amazing view! This is along the Indian Creek Corridor in an area previously designated at Bears Ears National Monument. The view is looking to the south with Titus Canyon just a little ways off in the distance. All around where the changing color of tree leaves with their displays of yellow and greens showing Autumn almost here. "n"nFor the image captured, I once again angled my Nikon SLR camera slightly downward capturing some nearby foreground with its small bushes and trees. The eye would then lead to the canyon created between the towering mesa walls all around before seemingly becoming wide eyed to take in the full setting. I found that this downward angling also helped to minimize the flattening with a wider angle view. I later used some CEP filters in Capture NX2 (Low Key, Polarization and Graduated Neutral Density) which seemed to best complement the look with the sunlight in the mid-afternoon hours.
Biden restores protections at three national monuments
Finally! Hear long awaited new Band of Horses 'Crutch'
Connect With Us Listen To Us On