Volunteer Firefighter in NJ Just Turned 109! (And More Good News)

1. A guy in New Jersey named Vincent Dransfield is in the news, because he recently turned 109 and feels great. He still drives, volunteers at his local fire department, where he used to be chief, and looks a LOT younger than his age.

He says the secret is to stay positive, do the things you love, and drink lots of milk. He also still has a beer every now and then. (Here’s an interview.)

2. A study at Georgetown looked at the psychology of “extreme altruists” who’ve done things like donate kidneys to strangers. They found that they DO see the risks. They just tend to, quote, “truly value the wellbeing of strangers, and the welfare of their communities.” So it really does come from a genuine place.

3. In related news: A study found that wanting to be helpful is universal. People in every country are more likely to say yes than no when someone asks for help.

4. And finally: The eagle that thought a rock was an egg is continuing to bond with the REAL eagle chick he got paired up with. The baby doesn’t have a name yet, but the internet has ideas. Someone suggested the name “Rocky.” CLICK HERE to see video of Murphy the eagle and his new chick!