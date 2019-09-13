Vodka isn’t just for drinking
Vodka’s not just for Moscow Mules. Did you know that vodka is great for cleaning around the house? Vodka with a couple of drops of essential oil in a spray bottle makes a great all-purpose deodorizer. If your kitchen towels and dishcloths are smelling funky, add a half cup of vodka to the washing machine to get rid of the smell. A one-to-one ratio of vodka to water and degrease your stovetop. Vodka will kill mold and mildew in your show. Just spray it with vodka and wipe clean. If you’ve got chrome fixtures, clean with vodka and dry with a lint-free towel. Make sure you save a little vodka because when you’re done with your chores, you’ll want a martini.
