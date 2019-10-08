Vodka delivery and pick up service in Colorado
Some of you may remember having a milkman deliver dairy products to your door. Here’s a twist on that, a lemon twist. Jack Rabbit Hill in Colorado produces a well vodka that’s used at restaurants and bars in the area. The owner was looking for ways to cut down on waste and energy consumption, so they developed a team that will pick up empty bottles of their vodka, bring them back to the distillery where they’re cleaned and refilled before being re-delivered to the bars. According to the EPA, landfills received almost 7 million tons of glass waste in 2015 and only 3 million tons of glass were recycled that year.
