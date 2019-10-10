      Weather Alert

Vigil Planned For Missing University Of Portland Student

Students at the University of Portland are holding a prayer vigil Thursday night for a missing classmate who hasn’t been seen since Sunday night.

Owen Klinger was last seen leaving his dormitory on the UP campus at about 7:30 p.m. October 6. He hasn’t contacted family or friends since.

Those who know Klinger are obviously worried about his well-being. Volunteers have posted flyers near the campus, but to no avail.

The vigil is being held at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the on-campus Chapel of Christ the Teacher.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to call the school’s public safety department at (503) 943-7161 or the Portland Police Bureau at (503) 823-3333.

Klinger is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light-blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and a drawstring backpack. The photo below shows exactly what he was wearing Sunday evening.

