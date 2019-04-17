Views of Soundgarden and Muse videos spike following black hole photo

If the first picture of a black hole inspired you to revisit Soundgarden‘s “Black Hole Sun” or Muse‘s “Supermassive Black Hole”, you weren’t alone.

According to YouTube Music, the videos for both “Black Hole Sun” and “Supermassive Black Hole” saw significant spikes in views last Wednesday, April 10 — the day the black hole photo was released.

Views of “Black Hole Sun” went up 68 percent compared to its prior daily average views in 2019, while the “Supermassive Black Hole” video saw an increase in views of 320 percent.

Following the release of the black hole photo, a petition started online asking it to be named after late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. As of Tuesday afternoon, the petition has over 45,000 signatures.

Meanwhile, YouTube also notes that views of Nirvana videos spiked 95 percent on April 5, the 25th anniversary of Kurt Cobain‘s death.

