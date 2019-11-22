      Weather Alert

Victoria’s Secret Has Cancelled Their Annual Fashion Show

If you were looking forward to seeing the latest in lingerie on the runway, don’t.  CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer has confirmed that this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has officially been canceled.

“The show will be canceled in an effort to “evolve the messaging of the company.” The company still plans to get the information about the latest in lingerie fashion to their customers, just not by displaying it at a televised fashion show that no one really watches.

TAGS
cfo corey foley fashion show lingerie messaging mitch elliott runway stuart brugdoerfer victoria's secret
#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man