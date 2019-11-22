Victoria’s Secret Has Cancelled Their Annual Fashion Show
If you were looking forward to seeing the latest in lingerie on the runway, don’t. CFO Stuart Burgdoerfer has confirmed that this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show has officially been canceled.
“The show will be canceled in an effort to “evolve the messaging of the company.” The company still plans to get the information about the latest in lingerie fashion to their customers, just not by displaying it at a televised fashion show that no one really watches.