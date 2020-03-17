Versatile foods to keep on hand
We’ve all been stocking up for the pandemic, it’s recommended that we have a two-week supply of food on hand. But what does that look like? Beans are always a good staple to have in the house, I like dried beans because I can make a batch and freeze them. Canned tomatoes are one of the most useful ingredients you can have on hand and rice is incredibly versatile. Potatoes and root vegetables are great for roasting and I also grabbed eggs because baking can be especially therapeutic.
